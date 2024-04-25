2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

NFL draft kick off in Detroit NFL draft kick off in Detroit: What to know 03:44

The worst kept secret in the NFL finally came to fruition Thursday as the Chicago Bears selected highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears and their long-suffering fans hope the 22-year-old phenom will finally bring them much-needed stability at the quarterback position, which has been in flux since the days of Jim McMahon in the 1980s.

To make way for Williams, Chicago traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft failed to meet the lofty expectations that were set for him. The Bears also hold the No. 9 pick as they seek to transform their roster.

The draft, which is being held in Detroit, is one of the deepest in years at the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver positions, in part due to the pandemic, which spurred many players to extend their college careers. As many as five quarterbacks could be taken off the board Thursday, along with up to nine offensive tackles.

Rounds two and three of the draft will be held Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

NFL Draft order and picks for the first round

No. 1: Chicago Bears — QB Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 2: Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 3: New England Patriots — QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Drake Maye celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 6: New York Giants

No. 7: Tennessee Titans

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons

No. 9: Chicago Bears

No. 10: New York Jets

No. 11: Minnesota Vikings

No. 12: Denver Broncos

No. 13: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 14: New Orleans Saints

No. 15: Indianapolis Colts

No. 16: Seattle Seahawks

No. 17: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 18: Cincinnati Bengals

No. 19: Los Angeles Rams

No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 21: Miami Dolphins

No. 22: Philadelphia Eagles

No. 23: Minnesota Vikings

No. 24: Dallas Cowboys

No. 25: Green Bay Packers

No. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 27: Arizona Cardinals

No. 28: Buffalo Bills

No. 29: Detroit Lions

No. 30: Baltimore Ravens

No. 31: San Francisco 49ers

No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs