Detroit sets record for number of fans attending first day of NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is breaking record, setting an all-time high for the number of fans attending Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that more than 275,000 fans attended the first day on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

.@nflcommish just announced that Detroit has set the all-time Day One #NFLDraft record with more than 275,000 fans in attendance. pic.twitter.com/qUJ12r9MGS — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 26, 2024

The massive crowd resulted in the league halting general admission entry before Round 1 began. Entry for general admission would reopen at noon on Friday for Day 2 of the draft.

Police said officers were working to control the crowd as people made their way in ahead of Round 1 of the draft. Donakowski said they had additional units at the scene, with officers walking around and on horses.