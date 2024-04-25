Watch CBS News
Detroit sets record for number of fans attending first day of NFL Draft

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is breaking record, setting an all-time high for the number of fans attending Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that more than 275,000 fans attended the first day on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The massive crowd resulted in the league halting general admission entry before Round 1 began. Entry for general admission would reopen at noon on Friday for Day 2 of the draft.

Police said officers were working to control the crowd as people made their way in ahead of Round 1 of the draft. Donakowski said they had additional units at the scene, with officers walking around and on horses.

