Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers for conditional fourth-round pick, report says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional fourth round pick, NFL Media reports.

Fields' status with the Bears had been in doubt since the middle of the 2023 season, when rumors started to circulate about the Bears' long-term plans for him. In the end, the Bears ultimately decided to start over at quarterback while giving Fields a fresh opportunity with a new team. That team is the Steelers, who have reportedly been interested in Fields for quite some time.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at the start of the NFL Combine earlier this month that the team had hoped to decide the future of the quarterback position quickly.

Fields, 25, has improved statistically each year over his young NFL career. Last season, he threw for more than 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and added more than 650 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 13 games.

In college, Fields enjoyed a prolific career at Ohio State. A two-year starter in Columbus, Fields led the Buckeyes to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. His most iconic moment with the Buckeyes was his six-touchdown performance in Ohio State's 49-28 win over Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Fields will look to further tap into his potential in Pittsburgh, who recently traded Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia after signing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

The Bears also have the No. 9 overall draft pick.

The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27.