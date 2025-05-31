New trial date set in trial of man accused of killing Dee Warner; change of venue motion denied

"48 Hours" looks at the Dee Warner case

A Lenawee County judge has moved back the trial of Dale Warner, who is accused of killing his wife, Dee Warner.

During a motion hearing on Friday, the judge scheduled the trial to begin on Jan. 27, 2026, according to online court records. Dale Warner's trial was previously set to start on Sept. 2, 2025.

The change was made at the request of Dale Warner's attorney, Mary Chartier, who cited medical reasons, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

Judge Michael Olsaver, who is overseeing the case, made rulings on several motions during Friday's hearing.

He denied a change of venue motion, though the issue may "be raised again if necessary," according to court records. Chartier argued emotions of Lenawee County residents are too high for Dale Warner to get a fair trial, WTOL reported.

Olsaver also denied a motion to prevent phone calls made by Dale Warner from jail from being used in the trial. He added that the defense should be given access to all jail phone records. A motion to suppress evidence laid out in two search warrants was also denied, WTOL reported.

A motion to compel discovery was approved, court records say. Chartier argued her team should get more complete text message records, because what they've received so far is incomplete, WTOL reported.

Dee Warner, 52, was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home in Lenawee County. Her remains were found on Dale Warner's property in August 2024.

Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and is charged with one count each of open homicide and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in June 2024.

The case was featured on an episode of "48 Hours" in February 2025.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 31, 2025.