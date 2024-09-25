Investigators release new details on Michigan man being investigated for Indiana freeway shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Investigators released new details about a Michigan man who is accused of being involved in a freeway shooting in Indiana a day before he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in Canton Township.

Indiana State Police says it is seeking an attempted murder charge against Devereaux Johnson in connection with a shooting on Interstate 94 on Aug. 9.

Johnson is currently facing first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Morris. Police say Johnson allegedly shot and killed Morris on Aug. 10 during a confrontation in Canton Township.

On Tuesday, Canton police confirmed that it was working with Indiana State Police on its investigation.

"Everyone would pretty much try to avoid him if they could," said Canton resident Steve Glaspie. "If [the Indiana freeway shooting is] true, which I don't know if it is true, but if it is true, just tragic. It like this could've all been avoided."

Indiana State Police says the victim in the freeway shooting was not killed, but the incident stemmed from road rage.

"I had a couple runs with him when he's very angry, so basically, you know, just try not to just kinda get out of the conversation as quickly as possible or avoid him," Glaspie said.

Indiana State Police says it alerted Canton police of the shooting the night of the incident and that Johnson was potentially involved. Canton police says it was unaware of any warrants for Johnson and did not have probable cause to arrest him.

Glaspie, who witnessed the fatal shooting in Canton, wonders if the victim would be alive if more was done.

"It's easy to say that after the fact and in hindsight, but, yeah, if a tragedy can be prevented, then I'm all for it," he said.