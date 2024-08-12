Canton Township man charged with shooting, killing his neighbor during confrontation

Michigan man shot, killed after confrontation with his neighbor

(CBS DETROIT) - A Canton Township man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor during a confrontation Saturday has been charged with first-degree murder.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson Canton Police Department

Devereaux Christopher Johnson, 47, is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Nathan Morris, 35, Saturday morning in the 200 block of Cornell Street.

Police responded to a report of a shooting following a short confrontation between neighbors at around 11:48 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Morris in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

After shooting Morris, Johnson barricaded himself inside his house before eventually surrendering to police, officials say.

Morris was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. An autopsy shows Morris died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim's family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event."

A husband and father of two, Morris served as secretary for the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee.

"Nathan Morris was a friend, a fellow patriot, a strong Christian, a wonderful husband to Becky, and a great dad to Molly and Zoey," said RNC National committeewoman Hima Kolanagireddy in a statement. "He was an engineer at Ford Motors and got involved in politics when Ford mandated COVID-19 vaccines. He ran for Canton School board to make schools safe for his daughters. I worked closely with him as the former Chair of the MI-6th CDRC, and as the member of the Wayne 6th CDRC, of which he was the Secretary."

Johnson was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. He is being held without bond.

Police say Johnson is considered a flight risk given he has family in Indiana and Chicago and had traveled to Vietnam in 2022.

Johnson was convicted of sexual assault in Nevada in 2005 and is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 23.