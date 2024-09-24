Michigan man charged with killing neighbor being investigated for Indiana freeway shooting, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man who is charged in the fatal shooting of his neighbor in Canton Township last month is being investigated for another shooting in Indiana.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, a representative from the Canton Police Department said, "I can confirm that we are aware of this non-fatal freeway shooting in Indiana and we're assisting the Indiana State Police with their investigation."

Devereaux Johnson is currently facing a murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Nathan Morris. Police say Johnson allegedly shot Morris during a confrontation on Aug. 11.

Johnson's neighbors said they were not surprised about the possible second shooting.

"Scary, yes. Not necessarily surprising," Steve Glaspie said. "I live close enough to him to where I would hear him inside of his garage and talking really loud. He was really up and down with how he was feeling, and I had multiple run-ins with him."

Glaspie told CBS News Detroit that several other neighbors also had run-ins with Johnson over the years. And while they are not surprised, they do wish more had been done to prevent the fatal shooting inside of their neighborhood.

"It's easy to say that after the fact in hindsight, just be a little more aware," Glaspie said. "If a tragedy can be prevented then I'm all for it."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Indiana State Police for an update on its case, but we have not heard back.