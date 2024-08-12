Canton Township man shot, killed after confrontation with his neighbor, police say

2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Canton Township man was killed Saturday after he was allegedly shot during a confrontation with his neighbor, police said.

The man, who the Michigan GOP identified in a statement as 35-year-old Nathan Morris, was killed at 11:48 a.m. in the 200 block of Cornell Street.

"On Saturday, while taking a stroll with his family in his neighborhood, his daughter touched the mulch of one of the neighbors," according to the Michigan GOP in a statement by RNC National committeewoman Hima Kolanagireddy. "The neighbor took a gun out and started threatening the family. Nathan sent his family home and said that he would try and diffuse the situation, but instead was shot and killed."

Police responded after receiving reports of a shooting following a brief confrontation between neighbors, and when they arrived, they found the father in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside his house, according to police, but he eventually surrendered to police after they gave several commands.

The suspect remains in custody pending review from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. An autopsy revealed Morris died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

"This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim's family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event."

Morris was the secretary of the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, according to the statement from Michigan GOP.

"Nathan Morris was a friend, a fellow patriot, a strong Christian, a wonderful husband to Becky, and a great dad to Molly and Zoey," said Kolanagireddy. "He was an engineer at Ford Motors and got involved in politics when Ford mandated COVID-19 vaccines. He ran for Canton School board to make schools safe for his daughters. I worked closely with him as the former Chair of the MI-6th CDRC, and as the member of the Wayne 6th CDRC, of which he was the Secretary."