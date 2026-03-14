Detroit civil rights group calls for peace Temple Israel attack: "Love is stronger than hate"

The Detroit Chapter of the National Action Network is calling on people of all faiths to come together after the synagogue attack on Thursday in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

During a meeting on Saturday, the civil rights organization shared the message, "Love is stronger than hate."

Inside Historic King Solomon Baptist Church, the group showed solidarity with the members of Temple Israel.

"We stand against the attack in Temple Israel and West Bloomfield. Any act of violence directed toward a community, a house of worship or innocent people is unacceptable and must be condemned," Rev. Maurice Rudds, Greater Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, said.

Leaders of the organization not only mentioned the synagogue attack but also the innocent lives lost in the Middle East.

"It was antisemitism that drove that guy to waging assault on little children, but what about the nearly 200 baby girls that were bombed in Iran?" Sam Riddle, National Action Network, Detroit Chapter, said.

"If you want to stop the killing before it even starts in America, stop the unwarranted war of choice in Iran," Riddle said regarding the group's message to President Trump.

"These moments remind us that hatred and violence continue to threaten the safety and peace of our communities. Whether that violence occurs here at home or anywhere across the globe, the truth remains the same. Violence only produces violence. Peace is the only answer," Rudds said.

The organization wants everyone to stop what they're doing on Thursday at Noon and pray for peace.