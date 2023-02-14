Multiple school districts cancel classes Tuesday after shooting at Michigan State
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple school districts have canceled classes Tuesday after a deadly shooting on Michigan State University's campus.
Lansing Public Schools, Okemos Public Schools, Webberville Community Schools, East Lansing Public Schools and Haslett Public Schools announced they have canceled classes on their district websites and social media pages.
Officials say Waverly High School has also canceled classes.
University police say three people were killed and five others injured after a suspect fired shots on campus.
MSU sent out alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. urging people to "run, hide, fight."
"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."
In a press conference sometime after midnight, police say the suspect was located and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
