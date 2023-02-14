Multiple school districts cancel classes Tuesday after shooting at Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple school districts have canceled classes Tuesday after a deadly shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

Lansing Public Schools, Okemos Public Schools, Webberville Community Schools, East Lansing Public Schools and Haslett Public Schools announced they have canceled classes on their district websites and social media pages.

Officials say Waverly High School has also canceled classes.

Dear Lansing School District and Community, We want to extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the... Posted by Lansing School District on Monday, February 13, 2023

Due to our proximity to the MSU campus, East Lansing Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, February 14. East Lansing... Posted by ELPS on Monday, February 13, 2023

*****Webberville Schools will be closed February 14th as we process the events at MSU tonight and provide resources and support.***** Posted by Webberville Community Schools on Monday, February 13, 2023

University police say three people were killed and five others injured after a suspect fired shots on campus.

MSU sent out alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. urging people to "run, hide, fight."

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."

In a press conference sometime after midnight, police say the suspect was located and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.