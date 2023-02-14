Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect in Michigan State University shooting found dead

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Law enforcement say a suspect who they believe shot multiple people on Michigan State's campus Monday night has been found dead. 

Officials with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety say the suspect was found dead outside of MSU's campus from a suspect self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety have confirmed at least three fatalities in addition to five victims who have been transported to a local hospital. 

February 13, 2023

