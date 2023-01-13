Motown Museum scheduled to reopen in mid-February

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum will reopen in mid-February after months of being under construction, officials announced Friday.

In a Facebook post, the museum says guests can still shop at its retail pop-up store in Hitsville NEXT next door to the museum and the Motown Store at 580 Monroe St. in Greektown.

The museum did not release any additional details at this time.

The museum temporarily closed to complete the $55 million expansion project. Officials released renderings back in September, announcing that the third and final phase was underway. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and more.

"After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase," said Motown Museum CEO and Chairwoman Robin Terry in September. "This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit, and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways."

A month earlier, Motown legends including Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza.