Motown Museum reveals new renderings as final phase of expansion project begins

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum announced that work has begun on the third and final phase of the museum's $55 million expansion project.

New renderings of the final phase of the Motown Museum expansion project. Motown Museum

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, renderings of the nearly 40,000 square foot space that will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and more were released.

The space will be built behind Hitsville, U.S.A.

"After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase," said Robin Terry, Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO. "This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit, and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways."

New renderings of the final phase of the Motown Museum expansion project. Motown Museum

The campaign raised a total $43 million in funding in August, which was followed by $5 million from Rocket Companies and the Gilbert Family Foundation.

The renderings show new changes that were not included in the original design plans.

New renderings of the final phase of the Motown Museum expansion project. Motown Museum

"As we've immersed ourselves in the history of Motown, the design evolved to tell an even more compelling story that the expanded museum will share with the world," said Zena Howard, Principal and Global Cultural & Civic Practice Chair, Perkins&Will. "The gold exterior of the expansion is a celebration of the many Motown accomplishments. It provides an elegant backdrop to Hitsville USA, complementing a story of Motown's humble beginnings and its world shaping impact. This design is a way of telling the Motown story through architecture."

The North Carolina practice of global architecture and design firm Perkins&Will has led the expansion design.