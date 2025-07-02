Mother, daughter, remain hospitalized after hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Livonia

A mother and 3-year-old girl remain in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Livonia, Michigan, that killed the girl's twin brother.

Police have since identified the mother as Tia Robinson of Detroit, her daughter as Khloe and her son as Khalil. Robinson and her daughter remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The Sunday night crash occurred near the Livonia Spree festival area, around the time the crowds were leaving the festival.

The Livonia First Responder Foundation has announced it is assisting the family.

In the meantime, a 47-year-old Mount Morris woman was identified as the driver and has been taken into custody

"The Livonia Police Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance in providing timely information, which played a critical role in locating the vehicle and in the subsequent arrest of the driver," police said.

The investigation is continuing.