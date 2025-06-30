Watch CBS News
3-year-old boy killed, his sister and mother injured, after they were struck by vehicle

A 3-year-old boy was killed, his twin sister and mother critically injured, after a vehicle crashed into the family while they walked across the street Sunday night in Livonia, Michigan. 

The 28-year-old woman from Detroit and her two children were crossing Merriman Road at Lyndon Street about 10:46 p.m. Sunday, the Livonia Police Department reported. At that time, the traffic signals were flashing red on Lyndon and yellow on Merriman. 

A vehicle struck the three, then fled the scene. 

The accident happened near the Livonia Spree festival area, about the time the event crowds were leaving for the night. 

Witnesses to the crash pulled the children off the street, police said. Officers immediately provided first aid and took the children to a nearby hospital, where the boy died as a result of his injuries. 

The mother was transported by the Livonia Fire Department to a hospital. 

The girl and the mother remained in critical condition on Monday. 

The suspect's vehicle has been located, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

