Over $330,000 worth of street drugs seized as police serve search warrants in Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
CBS Detroit

Over $330,000 worth of street drugs was confiscated after law enforcement served search warrants in Detroit, Melvindale and Dearborn, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The searches took place Thursday, led by the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team. Assisting agencies include the MSP Second District Headquarters, MSP's Metro South Post, the Border Patrol Tactical Unit with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Downriver Special Weapons & Tactics Team. 

The items confiscated included over 700 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crack cocaine, 77 grams of fentanyl, 50 grams of heron and six firearms. One of the firearms was stolen. In addition, over 10,000 pills of assorted drugs such as hyrocodone and oxycodone were confiscated. 

There also was over $30,000 in cash and $83,000 in assets seized with intent to forfeit. 

"Great work by our narcotics detectives to not only get these dangerous drugs off the street, but also these firearms," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "These is another example of cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement working together to keep Michiganders safe." 

The work on this case was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police. 

The investigation is continuing. 

