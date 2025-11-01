Minnesota denies Michigan State first Big Ten win with 23-20 victory in overtime

Drake Lindsey scored on a 3-yard run in overtime and Minnesota denied Michigan State its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 23-20 victory on Saturday.

Michigan State (3-6, 0-6) had the ball first in OT but had to settle for Martin Connington's 36-yard field goal for a 20-17 lead.

A pass interference call on third-and-4 kept the drive alive for Minnesota (6-3, 4-2) and Lindsey capped the rally when he scored on a third-and-goal rush to the left.

It was a wild finish after the Golden Gophers took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Fame Ijeboi gained 49 yards on a first-down rush up the middle and then capped a five-play, 63-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Minnesota (6-3, 4-2) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Golden Gophers sacked Alessio Milivojevic three times in the period, but the redshirt freshman completed seven of his first nine passes for 71 yards in his first start.

Michigan State junior Aidan Chiles had made 20 consecutive starts, but coach Jonathan Smith turned to Milivojevic after a rough start in conference play.

Brady Denaburg kicked a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter but missed one from 33 with 17 seconds left as Minnesota built a 10-point lead at halftime.

Milivojevic found Rodney Bullard Jr. along the right sidelines for a 71-yard touchdown three plays into the third quarter to get the Spartans within 10-7.

Michigan State took its first lead of the game at 17-10 with 1:52 remaining. Elijah Tau-Tolliver gained 85 yards on a first-down run and Brandon Tullis ran it in from a yard out two plays later.

Lindsey used nine plays to move the Gophers 65 yards, scoring on a 2-yard run with 29 seconds remaining to send it to OT.

Lindsey completed 26 of 39 passes for 197 yards, while Ijeboi totaled 108 yards on 17 rushes.

Milivojevic finished with 311 yards on 20-for-28 passing. Bullard had four receptions for 102 yards and Tau-Tolliver rushed for 127 yards on 11 carries.

The takeaway

Michigan State: The Spartans are off to a 0-6 start in the Big Ten for the first time since 2016 when they lost their first seven and finished 1-9. Their only conference victory came when they shut out visiting Rutgers 49-0.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers, who set a program record with nine sacks in a 24-6 victory over then-No. 25 Nebraska two weeks ago, had six in the first half against the Spartans and finished with seven.

Up next

Minnesota: Travels to play No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 14.

Michigan State: Will host Penn State on Nov. 15.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 30, 2025.