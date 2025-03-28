Mild Friday in Southeast Michigan gives way to rain, possible storms this weekend

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Another mild day is in store for Southeast Michigan on Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-50s to the lower 70s.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Mainly dry conditions throughout the morning will give way to an increased potential for showers as a warm front lifts across the area through the afternoon and evening. Rain showers and possible isolated thunderstorms develop along the boundary of the front, though severe weather is not anticipated.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Southeast winds Friday morning become southwesterly in the afternoon and become gusty to around 23 to 29 miles per hour.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dry conditions are expected for most everyone overnight, however, winds are expected to remain gusty up to around 25 to 30 mph.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

We could see a new record high temperature in the next 24 hours, though it won't be during the day. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s (our average overnight temperature this time of year is 33 degrees). The previous overnight high of 54 degrees was set in 1910.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Grab your umbrella if you're headed out this afternoon, and keep it handy for the rest of the weekend.