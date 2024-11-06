Republican Mike Rogers concedes to Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan Senate race

Slotkin says she looks forward to "stepping into the shoes" of outgoing Sen. Stabenow in January

(CBS DETROIT) - Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin said Wednesday she looks forward to "stepping into the shoes" of outgoing U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in January.

Slotkin is currently leading former Republican congressman Mike Rogers in the race for the seat being vacated by Michigan's longtime senator, Stabenow, who is stepping down after more than two decades.

"I'm so grateful that Michiganders have placed their trust in me and to follow in the enormous footsteps of Sen. Debbie Stabenow to represent the state that I love," Slotkin said. "If everything works, on Jan. 3, I will be stepping into the shoes of one really amazing leader, my dear friend and mentor, Debbie Stabenow."

CBS News has projected Slotkin as the winner. Rogers conceded the race to Slotkin Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Rogers said:

"Congratulations to Congresswoman Slotkin on her victory, I wish her the best as she serves the people of Michigan in the Senate. "I am humbled and honored for the millions of Michiganders who embraced our campaign, shared their thoughts, their concerns, their ideas, and put their faith and trust in me to serve our great state as their U.S. Senator. I'm also proud to have run on the ticket with our President-elect, Donald J. Trump, and I have no doubt that he is going to help move Michigan and America forward. "Michigan will always be home, and serving our state has been the honor of my life. While it won't be in the U.S. Senate right now, I will continue to serve Michigan now and into the future. Finally, I want to thank my partner in life and in this campaign, my wife Kristi, who has dedicated her life to service and was instrumental in helping us bring light to the issues that so many families are facing. She has been my rock and sacrificed to help bring needed change to Michigan."

In the August primary, Slotkin defeated actor Hill Harper, while Rogers bested former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell. Days after winning their primary races, both candidates were targeted in separate swatting incidents.