Metro Detroit woman with family in Iran reacts to 2-week ceasefire deal

Hours after he gave a Tuesday night deadline for a deal with Iran, President Trump said on Truth Social that he agreed to a "double sided CEASEFIRE."

The two-week ceasefire came after Mr. Trump gave Iran until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or he would order attacks that would destroy bridges and power plants.

In Michigan, those with ties to Iran are worried for their loved ones back home. While one expert predicted that the president would stand down.

"This unique this is unprecedented," said Wayne State University Saeed Khan.

Khan says President Donald Trump's Truth Social post disregarded international law, but also says this war is not going to be successful and brought the Iranians closer.

"The Iranians are not stupid people, they have a very old civilization, they have a very old political history, and even the current government has been around for 47 years, they have come to understand rhetoric, they have come to understand policy," said Khan.

Khan says the ceasefire could be a strategy to clear America and the president from what he says is an unsuccessful fight.

"The one word to describe how I feel is just worthless," said one Iranian-American Hasti Raveau.

Raveau lives in the Metro Detroit area but grew up in Iran and still has family there. She says she and others have felt uneasy all day, and their family and friends are in the middle of a warzone.

"They are constantly hearing bombs, they say we don't know how many times our entire house shakes, and we don't know how much it will take until it crumbles," said Raveau.

Michigan legislators across the aisle commented on the president's statement before a ceasefire was announced.

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Congressman Shri Thanedar called on the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which would ensure an orderly transfer of power if the president is incapacitated.

Meanwhile, Michigan Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt, who is running for governor, said that he's "proud to stand with President Trump."