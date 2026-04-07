Michigan faith leaders, lawmakers call for Trump's removal ahead of his threatened Iran deadline

Three members of Michigan's congressional delegation called for President Trump's removal from office Tuesday after he posted on social media that "a whole civilization will die tonight" unless Iran agrees to a deal by his Tuesday night deadline.

"I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," the president said in a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning. "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

Mr. Trump's post emphasized an 8 p.m. Eastern time deadline. Mr. Trump previously sought an agreement on opening the strait to shipping traffic.

Those who have objected to or denounced his threatened deadline include the Imams Council of Michigan, who on Monday called for peace and explained their concerns over the war with Iran. In addition, some of Michigan's Congressional leaders have responded directly to Mr. Trump's comments to include references to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which spells out the process for removing a president from office and filling that authority before their term is complete.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

"After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide," Tlaib said. "It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office."

The 25th Amendment spells out the process for removing a president from office and filling that authority before their term is complete.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar also called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

"Trump just threatened to slaughter 100 million people," Thanedar said. "It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th amendment must be invoked. If Vance, Rubio & the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump & this war."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, also a member of the Democratic Party, said Congress must take action quickly.

"Republican leaders must have Congress return to Washington immediately to end the president's illegal war and end his executive overreach," Dingell said. "He is putting American lives, our national security, and the global economy at risk."

The Imams Council of Michigan on Monday called for peace and explained their concerns over the conflict with Iran.