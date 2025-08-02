Michigan Walmart stabbing witnesses sought by Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is seeking to speak with witnesses in the stabbing attack at a Michigan Walmart.

The sheriff's office in a Facebook post on Friday said it's hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, provided first aid or assistance to those who were wounded, or has video footage or relevant information that may help the investigation.

"Your observations and actions may be critical in helping detectives piece together the full scope of the incident," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who was at the scene during the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 231-995-5012.

Five men and six women, including one store employee, were wounded in the July 26 attack at the Traverse City Walmart. All were taken to the hospital.

As of Saturday, four of those people are in good condition, two have been treated and transferred, and the other five were treated and released on Friday, Munson Health Care said. The northern Michigan-based organization has been providing care for the victims at its medical center in Traverse City.

Bradford James Gille, 42, is accused of carrying out the attack. The Afton, Michigan, man is charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, court records show. He has pleaded not guilty.

The sheriff's office said Gille was taken into custody after multiple citizens, including one who was armed with a pistol, confronted him in the parking lot of the store and prevented him from harming other people.

Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Note: The above video first aired on July 30, 2025.