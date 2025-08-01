5 victims in Traverse City Walmart stabbing attack released from hospital

Five of the 11 people injured in a stabbing attack at a Traverse City, Michigan, Walmart on July 26 have been treated and released from the hospital, health system officials said Friday.

In addition to the five released, four patients are in good condition, and two others have been treated and transferred, according to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which has been providing medical care. The victims range in age from 29 to 84 years old.

"We continue to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the incredible physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical professionals, and support staff across Munson Healthcare. Their unwavering commitment to care and recovery during this difficult time reflects the strength of our healthcare community," the hospital system said in a statement Friday. "Our thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. We stand beside them and remain focused on supporting the health and well-being of everyone in our region."

Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee, during the late afternoon hours of July 26.

Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned on July 28 in the 86th District Court and pleaded not guilty.

Gille has a history of mental illness and a criminal record that includes assault and malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the attack.

The store, where the attack occurred in northwest Michigan, reopened Wednesday morning.