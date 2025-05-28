Nominations open for next Michigan Teacher of the Year honors

The nomination process has started for the 2026-27 Michigan Teacher of the Year award.

This is one of the steps in a state and national program in which teachers can learn about educational initiatives at the government level and provide their perspectives on how best to serve students.

Nominations are open until Sept. 24 at the Michigan Department of Education website. Eligible nominees must work directly in their current role with students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12, and have at least five years of teaching experience in Michigan.

There are 10 regional teachers of the year selected, who then interview for the state award. The state recognition includes attendance at a series of national conferences along with public speaking and continuing education opportunities.

The 2025 Michigan Teacher of the Year honors went to Corey Rosser of Quest High School in the North Branch Area School District.

Rosser will be among those competing for the next National Teacher of the Year award, which is hosted by the Council of Chief State School Officers.