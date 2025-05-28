Watch CBS News
Local News

Nominations open for next Michigan Teacher of the Year honors

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The nomination process has started for the 2026-27 Michigan Teacher of the Year award. 

This is one of the steps in a state and national program in which teachers can learn about educational initiatives at the government level and provide their perspectives on how best to serve students.

Nominations are open until Sept. 24 at the Michigan Department of Education website. Eligible nominees must work directly in their current role with students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12, and have at least five years of teaching experience in Michigan. 

There are 10 regional teachers of the year selected, who then interview for the state award. The state recognition includes attendance at a series of national conferences along with public speaking and continuing education opportunities. 

The 2025 Michigan Teacher of the Year honors went to Corey Rosser of Quest High School in the North Branch Area School District.  

Rosser will be among those competing for the next National Teacher of the Year award, which is hosted by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.