Lapeer County social studies teacher named Michigan's teacher of year

A teacher at an alternative school in Lapeer County has been named the Michigan Teacher of the Year.

Corey Rosser is a social studies teacher at Quest High School in the North Branch Area School district. Michigan Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice gave the announcement in person Tuesday as a surprise to Rosser, who thought the meeting was to recognize his Regional Teacher of the Year honors announced in February.

Michigan Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice, at left, congratulates social studies teacher Corey Rosser of Lapeer County as the 2025 Michigan of the Year. Michigan Department of Education

The Michigan Department of Education has selected a Michigan Teacher of the Year since 1952 as a way to honor both outstanding educators but also someone who represents "the voice of our teachers." The honoree is given opportunities to serve as an advocate for the teaching profession at the state level.

There are 10 regional teachers of the year selected, who then interview for the state award.

The Michigan Teacher of the Year announcement was scheduled during Teacher Appreciation Week. Those also attending the presentation included State Board of Education members Ms. Tiffany Tilley, co-vice president, and Dr. Judith Pritchett, secretary.

Quest High School began in 2004, and Rosser has worked there since its launch. The school currently has about 40 students. He also has taught summer school and virtual learning for students in the North Branch area.

"Corey is incredibly gifted at connecting with students who have struggled in a traditional program. The relationships he builds with students are instrumental in guiding them to believe in themselves and their future," Superintendent Jim Fish said with the announcement.

Rosser has a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a master's degree in educational administration from Marygrove College.



Rosser is also the state's candidate for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year honor.



