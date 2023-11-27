Michigan State Police to crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - State police motor carrier officers will focus on enforcement along I-94 in the latest "Eyes on 94" initiative.

During this operation, the officers will work to reduce commercial vehicle crashes on I-94 throughout Michigan by focusing on violations that often contribute to crashes, including speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, improper lane use, improper passing and more.

The extra focus on drivers traveling on I-94 will happen from Monday, Nov. 27, to Friday, Dec. 1.

"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP to reach crash reduction goals while increasing traffic safety," stated Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "We hope to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I- 94 corridor, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year."

MSP says this specific operation is part of the "Drive Toward Zero Deaths" campaign that is working to reduce the number of driving-related deaths across the country.