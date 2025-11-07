Michigan SNAP recipients concerned as full payments in limbo following Supreme Court ruling

Michigan began providing SNAP payments as the Supreme Court late Friday issued a halt. The high court temporarily stopped the Trump administration from issuing full SNAP payments that were initially ordered by a federal judge.

"There's so much pressure on our food assistance network, our food banks and food networks, our food banks and pantries that many of them don't have enough food and resources," said Darienne Hudson, president of the United Way Southeastern Michigan.

As the government shutdown continues, so does demand for help. According to United Way of Southeastern Michigan, the organization has seen a huge uptick in people needing help.

"We've seen an 87% increase in calls for 211, so we're back up to 800 calls a day. Utility assistance, food insecurity, and rent continue to be the highest," Hudson said.

The Supreme Court's decision is the latest development in the legal battle over SNAP benefits that has unfolded over the past several days. This week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would begin issuing November's SNAP payments following a U.S. District Court order.

As of Friday, some users told CBS News Detroit their cards had a new balance.

"As long as benefits continue to grow, we are still going to support our network of pantries today and throughout the weekend," Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate said in a message posted to Facebook.

Communities across the country have been joining forces to provide food to those in need. An estimated 42 million people nationwide receive food stamps. More than 1 million Michiganders rely on SNAP.

"Seventy-eight percent of our families receiving SNAP benefits are working families that still need support," the United Way said.

The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to freeze the court order. If the government shutdown continues, whether the benefits will be fully paid in December remains unknown.

"As people are having to use their household dollars for food, other items go by the wayside. So we're starting to see an increase in hygiene cleaning kit requests," Hudson said.