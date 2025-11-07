Michigan SNAP clients expected get at least partial November benefits soon

Michigan SNAP clients will get November benefits directed to their accounts within 48 hours after the U.S. Department of Agriculture releases the funds, state officials say.

But the USDA allocation that could put full, rather than partial, payments into action remains mired in court.

The Justice Department asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit to freeze a decision issued by a lower court Thursday ordering full payments. The Trump administration asked for an appeals decision by 4 p.m. Friday.

In the meantime, the Trump administration agreed to provide partial 65% payments out of a contingency fund. Once that announcement was made, State of Michigan officials said they planned to pay out the partial benefits starting Saturday.

Although SNAP is run at the state level, the money behind it comes from the federal government. The USDA throttled the federal money for SNAP for November because of the federal budget lapse. The government shutdown began Oct. 1 and is now the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

It was the first time in the 60-plus years that the entire program, formerly referred to as food stamps, was on hold.

Michigan residents use the Bridge Card to access their benefits via EBT and pay for their food purchases. Michigan SNAP deposits are made to accounts on staggered dates during the month, and those who were scheduled to receive benefits Monday or Wednesday of this week have already seen delays.

A number of emergency assistance efforts have been announced in Metro Detroit and across Michigan during the past two weeks in response to the SNAP funding delays, combined with still-missing paychecks for many federal government employees.

