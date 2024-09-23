Macomb County high school cancels classes after false alarm of shots fired during homecoming dance

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County high school has canceled classes Monday after police responded to false reports of shots being fired at the homecoming dance over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Warren police told school officials that students started calling 911 when they heard balloons popping during the Warren Mott High School homecoming dance.

The high volume of calls prompted a significant police response. It also prompted the authorities to have parents go to Beer Middle School to reunite with their students.

"While there were 911 calls made, there was no evidence at any time of an active threat," said John C. Bernia, superintendent of schools for Warren Consolidated Schools. "There have been reports this evening of shots fired, and injuries, including a police officer. There is no evidence any of these statements are true."

Bernia initially said that The Warren Mott High School Crisis Team would be ready to support students on Monday following the incident, but he made another social media post on Sunday and canceled classes for Monday.

"Today, some members of the Warren Mott High School community began a "change.org petition" asking for school to be called off tomorrow in light of Saturday's crisis response to the Homecoming Dance," said Bernia. "In response to the petition, someone posted a threat to the school. We have been in contact with OK2SAY, as well as the Warren Police Department, who have begun their investigation."

While it is not believed to be a credible threat, they are canceling classes due to the emotional stress this weekend's events have had on students and staff.

In addition to classes being canceled, there will be no practices, games or evening events at the school.

"To the students of Warren Mott - as your superintendent, your physical safety is a top priority for me," said Bernia. "Your mental health is just as important. Please take some time on Monday to rest, reflect, to talk with your loved ones about how you're feeling, and to be a friend to your peers. When you return to school on Tuesday, we will have adults you can talk with and resources to help you."

Another school faced threats during its homecoming dance over the weekend as well.

Deputies responded to Bedford High School in Monroe County on Saturday evening after a 15-year-old boy made a threat toward the school after getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend. Authorities investigated and said the school's homecoming dance was not impacted.