Teen threatens Monroe County school, security increased at homecoming dance, sheriff says

(CBS DETROIT) — An investigation is ongoing after a 15-year-old boy allegedly made a threat of gun violence towards a Monroe County school, prompting increased security at the school's homecoming dance.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the county's central dispatch was notified of a possible threat toward Bedford High school just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

In response, sheriff's deputies went to the school to investigate and to assure the safety of students attending the dance. Troopers from the Michigan State Police assisted sheriff's deputies with security at the school. The sheriff says the dance was not impacted.

Authorities say the threat was made by a 15-year-old boy in Toledo, Ohio. Contact was made with the boy's parents, who were with him at their house in Toledo.

According to the sheriff, the threat appears to be an isolated incident involving a dispute with an ex-girlfriend.

The sheriff's office is still investigating. If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or OK2SAY at 855-565-2729.

