Macomb County school district cancels classes over social media threat

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County school district canceled classes Friday out of an abundance of caution as authorities investigate a social media threat. 

Armada Area Schools will be closed on Friday after the district "received reports of a threatening TikTok circulating that referenced AMS" on Thursday evening, according to a release from Armada Areas School Superintendent Michael G. Musary.

School officials contacted Michigan State Police, who is working with the FBI to investigate the threat. Authorities have not yet determined "the origin of the threat," according to Musary. 

Authorities need more time to determine whether the threat is credible, so the school district canceled classes on Friday out of an abundance of caution and to keep students and staff safe.

"Our school safety team will continue to work with all law enforcement partners," said Musary. "If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, my door is always open. I can be reached via email at mmusary@armadaschools.org. 

