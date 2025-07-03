Michigan road construction takes a break for Fourth of July weekend

Road officials from Oakland County and the state of Michigan have announced they are suspending construction work for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

This is expected to be a record holiday travel weekend in Michigan, with AAA estimating more than 2 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more.

The intention for suspending work in the road construction zones is to provide safer, less congested travel during the peak traffic times.

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement.

Oakland County road construction

The Road Commission of Oakland County said it is halting projects on July 3 and will resume on July 7 in most of its work zones. However, the following roads and bridges in Oakland County will remain closed:

· Dequindre Road, 23 Mile Road to 24 Mile Road/Parkdale Road on the Rochester, Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border.

· Kent Lake Road/Silver Lake Road intersection.

· Martindale Road bridge over the Novi-Lyon Drain between Pontiac Trail and 12 Mile Road in Lyon Township.

· Spaulding Road bridge over the Novi-Lyon Drain, just north of 11 Mile Road in Lyon Township.

· 12 Mile Road, Inkster Road to Autumn Ridge Road (just east of Middlebelt Road) in the Farmington Hills border.

Michigan highway construction

The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on 110 road projects out of 179 that are currently active, with some needing to stay closed for safety reasons.

Roads in the Upper Peninsula, Northern Lower Peninsula, West Michigan, Southwest Michigan, Central Michigan and the Thumb, Southern Michigan, and Metro Detroit are set to reopen for a short period of time. State crews then plan to resume construction on July 7.

For the latest information regarding MDOT construction and lane closures, go to the MI Drive website.