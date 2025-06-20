July 4 holiday travel expected to set record in Michigan

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

A record number of Michiganders are expected to travel around the July 4th holiday, with more than 2.6 million hitting the roads or taking to the skies.

The estimated number is up nearly 3% from last year, with most of them driving to their destinations. Planes, buses, trains and cruise booking numbers also are up.

AAA's travel estimates for the Independence Day holiday includes both the weekends before and after that date to reflect extended trips and a variety of departure schedules. July 4 is on a Friday this year, and the holiday travel time being reported is for June 28 to July 6.

"Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. "This year, we're seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday."