Watch CBS News
Local News

July 4 holiday travel expected to set record in Michigan

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories
Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories 04:00

A record number of Michiganders are expected to travel around the July 4th holiday, with more than 2.6 million hitting the roads or taking to the skies. 

The estimated number is up nearly 3% from last year, with most of them driving to their destinations. Planes, buses, trains and cruise booking numbers also are up. 

AAA's travel estimates for the Independence Day holiday includes both the weekends before and after that date to reflect extended trips and a variety of departure schedules. July 4 is on a Friday this year, and the holiday travel time being reported is for June 28 to July 6. 

"Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. "This year, we're seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday."

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.