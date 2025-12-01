Michigan Retailers Association encourages people to shop locally on Cyber Monday

Instead of Cyber Monday, which encourages people to shop online, the Michigan Retailers Association has redubbed the Monday after Thanksgiving "Michigan Monday" in hopes of encouraging everyone to keep their dollars local.

"Not all of us are sports fans; some of us are a little more hands-on or just want something different to do," said Ashe Middelton, an employee at The Art Bar in Lansing.

Middleton said gift cards, which can be bought online, are an easy way to shop local while also participating in Cyber Monday. Vic Veda, with the retailers association, said a big chunk of sales is online.

"In Michigan, the average total retail sales across the state that's remote is around 20%," said Veda, adding that it's better than the national average. "Michiganders really like their online shopping."

For businesses, Veda said there are some additional ways to capitalize on this shopping season, even if the majority of their business comes from walk-ins.

"Having a mobile-friendly website is really important, focusing on your SEO and really just promoting the deals you're having, whether that's through social media or through email or if your business has an app or some other form to be able to communicate directly with your customers," said Veda.

According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping is expected to be the highest on record this year. Veda said many businesses rely on this time of year to boost their total revenue for the year.

"We really do encourage shoppers to be really intentional this time of year and keep as much money in Michigan supporting businesses not only in your local community but in neighboring communities too, you know, any effort that we can to keep money in our state helps our state as a whole," she said.

Middleton said buying local gift cards encourages others to get out into the community, too.

"There's unique gifts for sure, but there are a lot of unique people as well," Middleton said.