Red Flag Warning for fire danger includes more than two dozen Michigan counties

Much of Northern Lower Michigan is under a Red Flag Warning for Monday, with the National Weather Service warning of a "very high" fire danger.

Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with frequent gusts up to 30 mph, the NWS bureau in Gaylord related. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the worst conditions are expected to the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Outdoor burning is "not recommended" in an area that includes Gaylord, Cadillac, Oscoda and Rogers City, the NWS Gaylord's map shows. Much of this area is the same region that was devastated by a March 28-30 ice storm that felled trees and downed power lines; a state disaster declaration was issued and Michigan officials are seeking federal funding assistance toward cleanup and recovery.

Red flag warning map from the National Weather Service in Gaylord, Michigan, on April 28, 2025. National Weather Service

"Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire," the NWS in Grand Rapids added, citing its Red Flag Warning forecast for an area that includes Newaygo and Muskegon counties. "Camping ... outdoor grills ... smoking materials ... chain saws ... and all terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire."

This fire danger is ahead of severe weather that is possible for much of Michigan starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

Several fire departments have posted messages on social media to relay the information to their communities and ask for the public's attention. Those examples include:

The Leland Township Fire and Rescue department near Traverse City posted the following announcement: "Although they are calling for isolated thunderstorms tonight - Leelanau County is at a high risk for fire danger so no burning is allowed. The risks are even higher for Central and Northern Michigan (as you move east) so even if you aren't in Leelanau County you are probably at risk too."

The Kawkawlin Fire Department, whose service area is near Bay City, announced burn restrictions are in place for Monday. "This means no burning of yard waste or debris, this includes ditch banks. Recreational and cooking fires are still permitted," the notice said.

And the Reese Fire and Rescue department, whose service area is near Saginaw, said it is suspending burn permits until further notice, given the forecast.