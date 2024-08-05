Michigan police arrest five men possibly linked to international theft ring

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police in Troy have arrested a group of men who may have ties to an international crime ring that targeted homes in the metro area to carry out high-end burglaries.

A homeowner who lives at the 3600 block of Millay called 911 shortly before 1 p.m. last Thursday after seeing a stranger inside her house on her security camera.

Officers quickly swarmed the home in the Raintree Village subdivision.

"We observed a couple of individuals running west from the area of that house, cross Rochester Road; one of them ran, and our officers initiated a foot pursuit and were able to arrest the first subject. And then a short while later, we came across the second and a third suspect in the area, which led us to two more suspects in a vehicle," said Troy police Sgt. Ben Hancock.

Mugshots/Troy Police Department

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office filed the following charges:

Owen Jean Cortes, 25, from Colombia, is charged with second-degree home invasion and possession of burglar's tools.

Luis Felipe Camargo, 43, from Mexico, is charged with second-degree home invasion and operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. Carmago also uses the alias of Alberto Franco-Jimenez.

Michel Leandro Alba Rincon, 39, and Omar Giovanny Rodriguez Aponte, 48, both from Columbia, and Geovanny Enrique Castellanos Forero, 27, are each charged with second-degree home invasion.

Law enforcement is in the process of determining their immigration status and if have any ties to the crime ring from South America that burglarized homes in Oakland and Wayne counties.

"The vehicle that they used was a vehicle of interest that we had seen previously, so we're trying to link those together with other crimes or home invasions," Hancock said.

Unlike earlier incidents, which typically occurred at night in secluded areas, this home invasion took place in broad daylight.

"It was backed up to a business, there's a brick wall behind there. So maybe they thought they were kind of concealed with that wall. But again, the person's interior cameras really what helped us the most," Hancock said.

While the arrests may provide some peace of mind to some homeowners, police recommend constant vigilance.

"Cameras are always good—exterior cameras, especially because you can see who's coming and going from your house or in front of your house behind your house. Lights on at night. I know this was during broad daylight, but this is just a great reminder that just a small amount of light outside your house can deter people from even approaching your house or even considering it," Hancock said.

All five suspects were arraigned on Sunday. They are being held at the Oakland County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

A Probable Cause Conference is set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.