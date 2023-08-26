Michigan officials warn residents of scams after severe storm

Experts warn residents of scams following storm in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - With Michigan residents working to move forward after a severe storm struck this week, state officials are warning of potential scams.

On Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel said residents should take the following steps to avoid being scammed:

Breathe. Take some time to absorb what has happened, and don't make any rash decisions before doing your homework. This is especially true if you are approached by anyone telling you they can fix your home right away but only if you accept their "help" right now. Legitimate home repair contractors understand you need time to do your homework and check them out before you pay them anything or sign any contracts.

Talk to your homeowner's insurance agent or company. Carefully review your homeowner's insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the amount of your deductible. Contact your homeowner's insurance agent or company, writing down questions you have and the answers that you are provided, along with a list of whom you talked to and when. Knowing what your insurance will cover will help you determine how much you are able to spend on repairs and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.

Do your homework. Do your homework before hiring a home repair contractor by following the tips found in the remainder of this Consumer Alert. Some of our tips include ensuring that the home repair contractor you've decided to hire is licensed, insured, well-regarded by your friends and neighbors, and you are comfortable with their complaint history (if one exists).

Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full upfront. Ensure that all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract that you will carefully review before signing. Paying for a home repair using a credit card is recommended because using credit cards provides you with added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. Finally, you should never pay for an entire home repair upfront. To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and your expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work upfront and pay for the rest of the work once it is complete to your satisfaction.

"Education and awareness are the best tools we have to fight against bad actors looking to take advantage of those experiencing hardship," Nessel said. "Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints. I encourage people to contact our office if you believe a business or individual is engaging in fraudulent behavior in response to the severe weather."

To file a complaint, click here.