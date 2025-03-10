Michigan Matters: The riveting political road ahead

Newly elected Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel Jr. discussed his party and its future on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Hertel, a former state senator who hails from a well-known political family, was elected to the top job a few weeks ago during his party's state convention held in Detroit. He talked about his immediate focus and path ahead for Democrats in the state and nationally after President Trump successfully won back the White House in November.

He shared insights on upcoming races for U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and others. Hertel discussed Mr. Trump's speech to Congress and tariffs targeted at Canada, Mexico and China and the impact on the state.

Jim Holcomb, Maureen Donohue Krauss and Jeff Donofrio with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Jim Holcomb, president and CEO of Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership, and Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, discuss tidings in the state with politics being a central theme.

The trio discussed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent state of the state speech and what it means for business, the state of education and more.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)