Otsego County man wins $564K prize playing Club Keno The Jack

A 45-year-old Otsego County man took home a $564,219 prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the nine winning numbers in the draw 2511072: 11-23-25-26-29-46-55-59-75. He bought the winning ticket at Gaylord South EZ Mart, located at 2678 South Otsego Avenue in Gaylord.

"I play Club Keno every now and then, but I only play The Jack when it gets over $100,000," said the player in a statement. "I bought a ticket for 30 draws, and when I got home, I decided that if the draws were still going, I would go somewhere to have a drink and watch the rest.

"I got on the Lottery app to see what draw it was on and was bummed when I saw someone had won The Jack. I scanned my ticket to check it and was stunned when I found out I was the big winner! All I could think was, 'What am I going to do with all this money?' It was a good feeling."

The man plans to invest his winnings.

In March, a 54-year-old Wayne County man won the largest Club Keno The Jack prize ever awarded in Michigan, taking home $677,141.

The Jack is an add-on game to Club Keno that allows players to add to their Club Keno wager at $1 per draw. Players can win prizes ranging from $1 up to the jackpot, which begins at $10,000 and continues growing until it's won. Players must match all nine numbers to win the jackpot.