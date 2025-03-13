Wayne County man wins largest Club Keno The Jack prize ever won in Michigan

Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories

A 54-year-old Wayne County man has won the largest Club Keno Ther Jack prize ever awarded in Michigan, taking home $677,141.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the nine winning numbers in the draw 2438250: 07-14-42-44-52-61-62-63-69. He bought the winning ticket at JP's Trolley Stop, located at 8820 Pelham Road in Taylor.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the previous Club Keno The Jack record was $503,254, which was won in August 2023 at a Kalamazoo pub.

"I don't usually play The Jack, but when I saw how high it had gotten I decided I better give it a shot, " said the main in a news release. "When I checked the ticket on my phone and saw I won, I immediately left the bar. It was overwhelming and emotional to win such a huge amount of money!"

With his winnings, the man plans to complete home renovations, take a vacation and then invest the rest.

The Jack is an add-on game to Club Keno that allows players to add to their Club Keno wager at $1 per draw. Players can win prizes ranging from $1 up to the jackpot, which begins at $10,000 and continues growing until it's won. Players must match all nine numbers to win the jackpot.