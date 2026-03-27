Michigan man to serve up to 60 years in prison for murder of mother of his child

A Metro Detroit man will serve up to 60 years in prison for murder and related charges in the death of his girlfriend, who was the mother of his child.

Jaion Barnes, 25, of Clinton Township, was sentenced on Thursday in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. He was convicted by a jury in February on charges of second-degree murder, felony firearm, weapons possession by a felon and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The case involves the death of Tianna Ross, 23.

23-year-old Tianna Shacari Ross Family members of Tianna Shacari Ross

On Jan. 15, 2024, Ross arrived at Barnes' home at Peachtree Apartments in Clinton Township, bringing their 2-year-old child to him. During an altercation between the adults, prosecutors say, he shot her multiple times and fled.

He later turned himself in to the authorities.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the sentence is 40 to 60 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge. The felony firearm charge resulted in two additional consecutive years. The weapons possession by a felon charge resulted in one year in jail, with credit for time served.

Barnes was also ordered to pay over $9,000 in restitution.

"Today's outcome delivers a measure of justice for a horrific crime. The defendant will serve a lengthy prison sentence. His actions took the life of his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and in doing so, forever altered the course of multiple lives, including that of a child now left without either parent. This was a tragic and senseless act, and our thoughts remain with the child and the loved ones who will endure this loss for the rest of their lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

The above video originally aired on Jan. 16, 2024.