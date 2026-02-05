Clinton Township man convicted of murder in death of his child's mother

A Southeast Michigan man was convicted of murder and related charges in the death of his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Jaion Barnes, 25, of Clinton Township, was convicted Thursday after a six-day trial in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. The jury issued the convictions on second-degree murder, felony firearm, weapons possession by a felon and domestic violence.

The woman who was killed, Tianna Ross, 23, was Barnes' girlfriend and the mother of his child, authorities said.

23-year-old Tianna Shacari Ross Family members of Tianna Shacari Ross

On Jan. 15, 2024, Ross arrived at Barnes' home at Peachtree Apartments in Clinton Township to drop off their 2-year-old child. During an altercation, prosecutors say, he shot her multiple times and fled.

He later turned himself in to the authorities.

Barnes remains in custody at Macomb County Jail and is scheduled for sentencing on March 26.

The murder charge carries a possible penalty of up to life in prison. The criminal charges also included a habitual offender – fourth offense notice, which requires a mandatory 25-year sentence.

"Today's verdict holds the defendant accountable for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, the mother of his own child. With the Second-Degree Murder conviction and being a habitual offender, he now faces many years in prison after taking an innocent life and throwing his own life away. This senseless act has left a child without either parent, and our hearts remain with that child and the family who must carry this loss forever," said Lucido in a statement.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.