Clinton Township man accused of killing his child's mother charged with murder

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old Michigan man accused of killing the mother of his child is facing multiple charges.

Jaion Barnes, of Clinton Township, is charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, and domestic violence second offense.

He was arraigned in the 41B District Court and was given a $750,000 cash/surety bond. Barnes is charged as a habitual fourth offender, which carries a minimum 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 15, Barnes allegedly shot the woman, identified as 23-year-old Tianna Shacari Ross, during an argument over their 2-year-old child. Barnes fled after the shooting and later turned himself in.

"This domestic violence tragedy has caused profound pain and irreparable harm to this child and the victim's family. Our commitment is unwavering in seeking justice and holding the perpetrator accountable," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a written statement.

Barnes' next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.