Woman fatally shot in Clinton Township; police searching for suspect

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 16, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 16, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 16, 2024

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was found fatally shot Monday afternoon, and the Clinton Township Police Department is working to find the suspect who shot her.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Peachtree Apartments after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe the victim and the male suspect were in a relationship.

The suspect is not in custody. Although police believe this was an isolated incident, the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Captain Blake at 586-493-7857.