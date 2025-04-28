Michigan man nearly faints after winning $6 million scratch-off ticket

A 60-year-old Macomb County man "nearly fainted" after winning $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $6,000,000 Wealth scratch-off game.

"I play scratch-off tickets all the time and have been playing for more than 40 years," said the man. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $6 million, I thought I was going to faint! I had to scan it on the Lottery app to double-check it because I didn't believe what I was seeing. It still feels surreal."

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $50 ticket at Najors Liquor & Deli, located at 43903 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

"The $50 instant games have been a favorite among players since the Lottery launched its first $50 ticket in July 2022," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Congratulations to the lucky winner who claimed the first $6 million top prize on our newest $50 game - $6,000,000 Wealth!"

The man elected to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. With his winnings, he plans to take a vacation and then save the rest.

Since the game launched in March, players have won more than $36 million playing $6,000,000 Wealth. Each $50 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. More than $281 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $6 million top prizes.