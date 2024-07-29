Michigan man found guilty after coercing girlfriend into child sex act

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Metro Detroit man was found guilty after coercing his 18-year-old girlfriend into conducting a child sex act to a child and distributing child sexually abusive material, officials said.

On April 1, 2023, James Burbridge Jr. of Warren coerced his girlfriend at the time, 18-year-old Damya Lovely, to "conduct a sexual act to a child" and then send a video of that act to him.

After a bench trial, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia found Burbridge guilty of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive activity, a 15-year felony, and using a computer to do a crime less, than 10 years, a 10-year felony.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Lovely also pleaded to child sexually abusive activity, a 25-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, more than 20 years, a 20-year felony and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables. She faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.

"This verdict and plea ensures that the defendants will be held accountable for their actions against a child and serves as a reminder that such crimes will not be tolerated in our community. Our streets are safer with these two defendants behind bars," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.