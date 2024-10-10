Michigan man gets 85 years in prison for sexually exploiting children, officials say

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was sentenced to 85 years in federal prison in connection to sexually abusing three minor children, officials said.

Jeremy McCallum, 48, of Holly, was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release upon release from prison, according to U.S. Attorney General Dawn N. Ison.

Case Background

On Jan. 31, 2020, authorities searched McCallum's home for sexually abusive material, according to court documents. During the search, authorities recovered "hard copies and digital files depicting years-long, horrific sexual abuse of three minor children by McCallum."

McCallum allegedly documented the abuse of one minor girl for nearly a decade. He documented the abuse of this minor on VHS tape, his cellphone and in Polaroid pictures.

Officials say McCallum also abused another minor girl when she was an infant and recorded himself abusing her on VHS tape and his cellphone.

In addition to these instances of abuse, the FBI found a VHS tape that showed McCallum abusing a minor male.

After years of litigation, McCallum pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography on June 18.

"This defendant committed monstrous crimes. This prosecution and sentence should send a strong message to child predators: you will suffer severe consequences if you harm our children," said Ison.

Michigan State Police and the FBI worked together to investigate the case.