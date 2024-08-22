Michigan man wins $500K lottery prize after asking store clerk to pick out a ticket for him

Human remains identified as Dee Warner, shooting at Detroit-area Benihana and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man won $500,000 off of a scratch off lottery ticket after he asked the store clerk to pick out a $10 ticket for him.

The 55-year-old Kent County man, who kept his identity anonymous, purchased the winning Luxury Cashword ticket at Kent Mini Mart, at 345 South Main Street in Kent City.

A Kent County man knew it was going to be a good ticket when he started revealing words and ended up winning $500,000. Michigan Lottery

"I buy instant tickets one or two times a month, but I don't usually play Cashword games," the player said. "I was at the store and had $10 in my pocket, so I asked the clerk to give me a $10 ticket, and he handed me this Luxury Cashword ticket."

After revealing a few words, he had a feeling it would be a good ticket.

"I scratched the ticket when I got home and after revealing a few words I thought: 'This is going to be a good ticket!' When I got done scratching, I thought I'd won maybe $1,000, but I wasn't sure. I took it to the store and got a message to file a claim, so I decided to take it to my uncle's house and have him look it over because he plays Cashword tickets all the time. After my uncle looked it over, he said 'You won big!' I was pretty shocked to find out it was a $500,000 winner!"

He claimed his prize and said he plans to buy a new house and a truck with the money.

Each $10 Luxury Cashword ticket gives people the chance to win prizes from $10 up to $500,000.

Several Michigan residents have won big lottery prizes lately, including a Wayne County man who won $7.9 million after taking his father's advice and another man from Wayne County who won $6 million after buying the ticket because the number on it was his and his wife's lucky number.

A 25-year-old Ottawa County woman recently won $300,000 from a scratch off ticket she received from uncle.