Michigan woman, 25, wins $300,000 after receiving scratch off lottery ticket as a gift
(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Michigan woman was shocked after she won $300,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket she received as a gift from her uncle, officials said.
The Ottawa County woman, who decided to stay anonymous, was gifted an Emerald Green Wild Time ticket that was purchased at Lincolnshire P/S & Deli at 1110 Lincoln Ave. in Holland.
"My uncle bought the ticket for me as a gift, and we sat down and scratched it together," said the player. "When I revealed a $300,000 prize, my first thought was: 'Is this fake?' I was immediately overwhelmed because I've never had this amount of money before! I am still in shock and trying to take it all in."
She recently claimed her prize and plans to invest her winnings.
Each $5 Emerald Green Wild Time ticket gives people the chance to win prizes from $5 to $300,000. Since the game launched in December 2022, players have won more than $39 million.