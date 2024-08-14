Michigan woman, 25, wins $300,000 after receiving scratch off lottery ticket as a gift

Vance visiting Michigan, UAW files labor charges against Trump and Musk and more top stories

Vance visiting Michigan, UAW files labor charges against Trump and Musk and more top stories

Vance visiting Michigan, UAW files labor charges against Trump and Musk and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Michigan woman was shocked after she won $300,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket she received as a gift from her uncle, officials said.

A 25-year-old Michigan woman won $300,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket that her uncle gifted her. Michigan Lottery

The Ottawa County woman, who decided to stay anonymous, was gifted an Emerald Green Wild Time ticket that was purchased at Lincolnshire P/S & Deli at 1110 Lincoln Ave. in Holland.

"My uncle bought the ticket for me as a gift, and we sat down and scratched it together," said the player. "When I revealed a $300,000 prize, my first thought was: 'Is this fake?' I was immediately overwhelmed because I've never had this amount of money before! I am still in shock and trying to take it all in."

She recently claimed her prize and plans to invest her winnings.

Each $5 Emerald Green Wild Time ticket gives people the chance to win prizes from $5 to $300,000. Since the game launched in December 2022, players have won more than $39 million.