Michigan man wins $6 million on second lottery ticket he purchased this year

(CBS DETROIT) - It only took two lottery tickets to win big for a Wayne County man.

The player, a 32-year-old man who decided to stay anonymous, bought his lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 37195 South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township.

He wasn't planning on buying a lottery ticket that day. The only reason he purchased the ticket was because of pure luck.

"I play lottery games every once in a while, and this 500x Money Maker ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year," said the lucky player. "I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the 500X Money Maker game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I'd take it because 14 is my wife and I's lucky number."

He was so in shock that he had to take the day off work.

"I scratched the ticket off and when I saw I won the $6 million, I started hyperventilating," the player said.

He immediately texted his wife and said, "Lucky number 14." She jokingly replied and said, "What do you mean? Are we millionaires?" As soon as he got home, he told her the news.

The lucky player recently claimed his prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

He plans to use his winnings to invest, help his family and start a business.

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article.